Meet RCB's New Captain, Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar is an unlikely choice to captain Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Photograph: BCCI

The IPL has a history for creating stars like Rajat Patidar who has made the journey from promising domestic talent to now captaining Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Since his IPL debut in 2021, Patidar's journey has been marked by both challenges and triumphs.

His initial IPL stint in 2021 was relatively quiet, with just 71 runs in four matches. However, 2022 proved to be a turning point.

Rejoining RCB as an injury replacement, he exploded onto the scene, amassing 333 runs, including a stunning unbeaten 112.

His century in the Eliminator against the Lucknow Super Giants showcased his ability to perform under pressure and confirmed his place in the RCB side.

He amassed 395 runs in IPL 2024 and this breakout season earned him a lucrative Rs 11 crore (Rs 110 million) contract, making him one of three players RCB retained alongside Virat Kohli and Yash Dayal.

He has played 27 matches for RCB, accumulating 799 runs at an impressive strike rate of 158.85.

Rajat Patidar's IPL Career

Year Matches Runs Highest Score Strike Rate 100s 50s 4s 6s Catches Career 27 799 112* 158.85 1 7 51 54 8 2024 15 395 55 177.13 0 5 21 33 3 2022 8 333 112* 152.75 1 2 27 18 4 2021 4 71 31 114.51 0 0 3 3 1

Representing Madhya Pradesh since 2015, he has become a key player for his state team. His batting style, a combination of aggression and technical proficiency, has consistently challenged bowlers in the Ranji Trophy.

With a first-class average exceeding 55.50 and a high strike rate, he has consistently demonstrated his readiness for higher levels of competition.

While this marks Patidar's first IPL captaincy, he has captained Madhya Pradesh in the 2024-2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy and successfully led his team to the Mushtaq Ali final.

In the Mushtaq Ali Trophy he scored 428 runs from 9 innings at a stellar average of 61, finishing as the tournament's second highest run-getter.

'Rajat knows how to make big hundreds. It is one thing having the hunger but completely different while executing the plan,' says retired cricketer Vijay Dahiya, highlighting Patidar's ability to convert potential into performance.

Patidar's domestic success paved the way for international recognition, earning him a place in India's ODI squad against South Africa and New Zealand. He has since played 3 Tests (63 runs) and 1 ODI (22 runs) for India.

He attributes his development to learning from Virat Kohli.

'I always observe his batting from back of the nets, especially his footwork and body movement while batting. I try to learn and add these things into my batting,' Patidar told BCCI.TV.

He acknowledges the difficulty of replicating Kohli's skills, but emphasises his dedication to improvement, saying, 'It is not easy but I am relentlessly after it.'

Despite his achievements, Patidar has faced setbacks, including an Achilles heel injury that kept him out of the IPL 2023 season.

His return to form and his new role as RCB captain demonstrate his resilience and determination.

Rajat Patidar is poised to make a significant impact in the IPL 2025 season, both as batter and leader.