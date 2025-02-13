HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Shreyas was never supposed to be benched: Gambhir

Shreyas was never supposed to be benched: Gambhir

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 13, 2025 12:05 IST

x

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer displayed excellent form during the just-concluded 3-0 ODI series sweep against England. Photograph: BCCI

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has rubbished speculation that Shreyas Iyer was being side-lined from the ODI set-up despite his brilliant form, saying that the consistent right-hander was always in the 'scheme of things' and will be an important player in this month's Champions Trophy.

Iyer displayed excellent form during the just-concluded 3-0 ODI series sweep against England, hitting a counter-attacking 36-ball 59 in the opener when India were 19/2 chasing 249 in Nagpur, and scoring 44 and 78 in the next two games.

 

After the opening match, he created quite a stir by stating that he got into the side only after Virat Kohli had to sit out of the game because of a sore knee. This led to speculation that he would be dropped for Kohli in the next two games.

"He wasn't supposed to be benched throughout the series. We wanted to give Yashasvi (Jaiswal) a go in the first game and see what he can bring on the table because he was in (a) really good form in Australia," Gambhir said after the third and final match in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

Iyer was preferred over Jaiswal eventually and Gambhir described him as an "important player" in the side.

"I know that you can't judge someone (Jaiswal) by one innings. But we always knew that Shreyas was going to be an important player for us. Sometimes when you've only got three games, you want to try and rotate your squad as well," the coach reasoned.

"(And) when you've got Champions Trophy around the corner, you want to try and maximise these three games and try and give everyone an opportunity. But Shreyas was always in the scheme of things (and it is) good that he played all the three games," Gambhir added.

The Champions Trophy gets underway on February 19 with India talking Bangladesh on February 20 in Dubai.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

India Vs England: Check Out Report Card
India Vs England: Check Out Report Card
Shastri BLASTS Archer
Shastri BLASTS Archer
Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
Kumbles 'Blessed' at Maha Kumbh
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
Gambhir reveals why Jaiswal was dropped from CT squad
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy
Iyer backs team to take momentum into Champions Trophy

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Vs England: Check Out Report Card

webstory image 2

The Indian Braves in France

webstory image 3

5 Top Kishore Kumar Love Songs

VIDEOS

Watch: Jawan braves heavy snowfall, winds to guard borders at LoC1:02

Watch: Jawan braves heavy snowfall, winds to guard...

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington3:07

PM Modi meets Tulsi Gabbard after landing in Washington

Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in indigenous HTT-40 aircraft10:57

Tejasvi Surya takes sortie in indigenous HTT-40 aircraft

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD