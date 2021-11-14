News
Will continue to work hard to make India proud: Shikhar Dhawan

Source: ANI
November 14, 2021 17:47 IST
IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan received the Arjuna Award on Saturday. Photograph: Twitter

India opening batter Shikhar Dhawan, who was conferred with Arjuna Award on Saturday, has said he will continue to work hard to make the country proud.

 

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred National Sports Awards to the athletes. Dhawan along with 34 other athletes were given prestigious Arjuna Award. The India batter on Sunday expressed gratitude towards everyone who has helped him and thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and teammates for the support.

"Arjuna award receive karna mere liye bohot sammaan ki baat hai. Mai unn sabhi logon ka dhanyawad karna chahta hu jo iss safar mein mere saath khade rahe - mere coaches, doctors, support staff, BCCI, teammates, sabhi fans, mere doston aur mera parivar," Dhawan tweeted.

"I will continue to work hard to make my country proud Congratulations to all the awardees," he further said in a tweet.

'Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games' is given for good performance over a period of previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The specially organised award function was held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports.

