News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxman will be next NCA head: BCCI official

Laxman will be next NCA head: BCCI official

Source: PTI
November 14, 2021 14:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: VVS Laxman will take over from Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the Indian team. Photograph: BCCI

Former India batter VVS Laxman will be the next head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA), a senior BCCI official confirmed on Sunday.

 

Laxman will take over from his former batting colleague Rahul Dravid, who was recently appointed as chief coach of the Indian team following the end of Ravi Shastri's tenure, as reported by PTI on October 26.

"VVS Laxman will be the new head of NCA," the senior BCCI official said.

Laxman has already quit from his role as mentor of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad and will also not be part of any commentary panel or write columns for newspapers to avoid conflict of interest clause violation.

It is understood that Laxman's appointment will come into effect before the BCCI's Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to be held in Kolkata on December 4.

Laxman had initially declined the BCCI's offer as he was reluctant to shift base from Hyderabad as the NCA job will require him to stay in Bengaluru for a minimum of 200 days.

The two stalwarts of Indian cricket -- Laxman and Dravid -- will now work in tandem as the BCCI wants a smooth co-ordination between the India chief coach and the NCA head.

As part of his job, Laxman will also oversee preparations of the India U-19 and 'A' teams which are pathways to the senior level.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Dravid to replace Shastri as India coach after T20 WC?
Dravid to replace Shastri as India coach after T20 WC?
'Selection mistakes to blame for India's poor showing'
'Selection mistakes to blame for India's poor showing'
Sachin's Gujju birthday meal for 'Gujju' Anjali
Sachin's Gujju birthday meal for 'Gujju' Anjali
Chennai Floods: Kamal Haasan To The Rescue
Chennai Floods: Kamal Haasan To The Rescue
Cow dung, urine can strengthen economy: MP CM
Cow dung, urine can strengthen economy: MP CM
How the markets will fare this week
How the markets will fare this week
Remembering Appu The Movie Star
Remembering Appu The Movie Star

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'

'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'

Rahul Dravid is Team India's new Head Coach

Rahul Dravid is Team India's new Head Coach

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances