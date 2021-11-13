What Mithali Raj said after Khel Ratna honour

IMAGE: Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj receives the Khel Ratna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday. Photograph: President of India/Twitter

Indian women’s cricket captain Mithali Raj, on Saturday was among a galaxy of sports stars who were bestowed with the Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind.

Mithali said she was proud and fortunate to be part of Indian cricket after receiving the award.

‘Women in sport are powerful catalysts of change and when they get the appreciation they deserve, it inspires change in several other women wanting to achieve their dreams . I sincerely hope that my journey inspires young girls all across the country to pursue their dreams and know that only when you dream can you make it happen,’ she wrote in a note on her Twitter page.

‘Any recognition from the government is special and a reminder that our game, our sport is an important constituent of our national pride and we must continue to give it our best. I owe so much to my country, my institution Indian Railway, administrators, selectors, my coaches, trainers, physiotherapists , masseuses, my supporters and fans for their patience and encouragement. This accolade is not mine alone but I share it with each one who have had a part to play in my journey,’ she added.

The Indian captain also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the honour while also thanking BCCI President Sourav Ganguly for recommending her name for the award.