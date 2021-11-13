News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Jayawardena, Pollock to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Jayawardena, Pollock to be inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Source: PTI
November 13, 2021 17:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and ex England batter Janette Brittin. Photograph: Twitter

Sri Lankan great Mahela Jayawardena, former South Africa all-rounder Shaun Pollock and ex England batter Janette Brittin will be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame before the T20 World Cup final gets underway here on Sunday.

 

The three cricketers will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer, Sir Clive Lloyd, before the much-anticipated final between New Zealand and Australia starts at the Dubai International Stadium.

The ICC Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket's long and illustrious history. 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009, with Brittin, Jayawardena and Pollock as the latest inductees.

Brittin, who died in 2017, was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years and paved the way for women's cricket between 1979 and 1998.

Jayawardena retired as one of Sri Lanka's greatest ever players, a key member of the team that won the T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket double in both Test and ODI cricket.

Reacting to the news of Brittin's induction, her friend Angela Bainbridge, said: "I would like to extend my thanks to the ICC for the incredible honour they have bestowed on Jan by inaugurating her into the Hall of Fame.

"I along with Jan's parents Maggie and Kevin are incredibly proud of her and her achievements and this award recognises both the player and the person that she was.

"You could not wish to meet a more humble or talented player and she always gave 100% whether she played for club, county, or country. It is sad that Jan is not able to collect this trophy herself, but her memory will live on."

Jayawardena follows Kumar Sangkkara and Muttiah Muralitharan into the Hall of Fame.

"It's a very special honour to follow in the footsteps of legends Sanga and Murali from Sri Lanka and so many other great cricketers of the past.

"I am very grateful for the recognition and would like to enjoy and share the moment with all those that have helped me on my journey, including my family, friends, coaches, team-mates and, most importantly, Sri Lanka cricket fans who passionately supported and inspired me during my career," he said.

Pollock added: "It's an amazing honour to be included in the Hall of Fame alongside the very illustrious company that has already been inducted.

"It's a real cherry on the top or maybe even a book end of what has been a thoroughly enjoyable cricketing experience and I'd like to thank my teammates who played such a massive part along the journey."

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Mitchell, Wade set up Trans-Tasman Clash
Mitchell, Wade set up Trans-Tasman Clash
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
WC Qualifiers: Argentina, England, Egypt secure win
WC Qualifiers: Argentina, England, Egypt secure win
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
Habibganj rly station renamed after Rani Kamlapati
Habibganj rly station renamed after Rani Kamlapati
Assam Rifles CO, wife, son killed in Manipur ambush
Assam Rifles CO, wife, son killed in Manipur ambush
Delhi air pollution 'emergency', need urgent steps: SC
Delhi air pollution 'emergency', need urgent steps: SC

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'

'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'

Trans-Tasman tussle to determine new T20 world champs

Trans-Tasman tussle to determine new T20 world champs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances