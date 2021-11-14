News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Eyeing LA Olympics, ICC could award 2024 T20 World Cup to US

Eyeing LA Olympics, ICC could award 2024 T20 World Cup to US

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
November 14, 2021 17:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Indian cricket fans during the 1st T20 International between India and West Indies at the Central Broward Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on August 27, 2016. Photograph: BCCI

The United States is likely to host the T20 World Cup in 2024, which could serve as a launch pad in the International Cricket Council's bid for cricket's inclusion in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

 

The ICC is expected to award a joint bid by USA Cricket and Cricket West Indies to host the 2024 T20 showpiece.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a "decision on venues for ICC events in the next cycle was imminent, and that an outward, global focus would mean they were more widely distributed than in the recent past."

If all goes as per the plans, it would be the first global tournament not hosted by either India, England or Australia since the 2014 T20 World Cup in Bangladesh.

The ICC is reluctant to give emerging countries the hosting rights for the mega events.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is expected to have 20 teams and 55 matches as compared to the 2021 and 2022 editions which have seen 16 teams playing 45 matches.

Between 2024 and 2031, the ICC is set to host several global tournaments, which will begin with the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"In addition to marking a significant move away from those years, the choice of the US to help host the 2024 tournament would also serve as a launch pad for cricket's long-awaited inclusion in the Olympic Games, starting with LA in 2028 and following up with Brisbane in 2032," said the report in the Australian daily.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Time right for the great American cricketing dream?
Time right for the great American cricketing dream?
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
Finch cannot wait for 'great' contest against Kiwis
'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'
'Kohli should give up captaincy to succeed as batter'
CBI, ED chiefs' tenures extended up to 5 years
CBI, ED chiefs' tenures extended up to 5 years
Mumbai allowed full house for India v New Zealand Test
Mumbai allowed full house for India v New Zealand Test
WBBL: Mandhana steers Thunder to win; Shafali fails
WBBL: Mandhana steers Thunder to win; Shafali fails
Heavy rains lash Kerala; dams red alert issued
Heavy rains lash Kerala; dams red alert issued

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/t20-worldcup-2021

T20 World Cup 2021

More like this

Cricket On the Rise in US of A

Cricket On the Rise in US of A

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

USA's Jaskaran is the latest to hit 6,6,6,6,6,6....

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances