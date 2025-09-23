Confirmed: No more rest for Bumrah in Asia Cup

'Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting on Thursday (October 2). So, it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management.'

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah has so far picked up three wickets in three matches in the Asia Cup, giving away 92 runs. Photograph: BCCI

Jasprit Bumrah's workload management has been a topic of discussion since the start of the recent England tour, but the versatile pacer might just be making himself available for the upcoming Tests against the West Indies, hinted India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate in Dubai on Tuesday.

If India play the Asia Cup final on September 28, then there will be four games in seven days for them, and considering Bumrah plays all of them then he would have bowled 23 overs in the tournament.

Doeschate thinks that it could be good enough for preparation for Bumrah ahead for the red-ball series starting on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Asked if Bumrah could be rested in Super 4s, Doeschate answered in negative.

“Look, there's obviously a game tonight (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka) and our game tomorrow night and we'll have a better understanding of how the table sits. But it's very unlikely that you go into the last game knowing you've qualified. So, I'd say it's unlikely that he'll get a rest," he clarified ahead of the match against Bangladesh.

Then Doeschate dropped elaborate hints about the home series against the West Indies.

“Also bearing in mind we have a Test match starting on Thursday. So, it's actually quite good preparation in terms of workload management. He's probably going to bowl a few overs in all the games and bowl in the region of 25-26 overs with the training and the preparation going into the game, which is a fairly good number the week before a Test,” the former KKR all-rounder said.

“So, if we have the luxury to have that option in the last game, we can look at it. But I'd say we're going to pick our best team for every game. He obviously fits into that picture.

“But we feel it's the right amount of work going into the Test match and obviously the importance of this competition as well,” he added.

Samson figuring out how to bat at No. 5

Doeschate also indicated that skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are expected to bat at No. 3 and 4 which means Sanju Samson, despite looking distinctly uncomfortable, would have to figure out how to pace his innings at No. 5.

“Yeah, I think there's two outings now, two decent chances and he's still figuring out how to play that role. I think the wicket was a little bit tighter in the Pakistan game.”

Samson made a laborious 17-ball 13 against Pakistan in the Super 4s match.

"But certainly with the way Shubman (Gill) and Abhi (Abhishek) are going at the top and you've got your captain batting at three and the way Tilak played (vs Pakistan), we're really looking for a No. 5.

"So we believe Sanju is the best man for that job and we've got no doubt that he'll figure out how to play that role in the future,” he noted.