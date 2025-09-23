HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Dickie was sympathetic to players' frustrations'

September 23, 2025 18:56 IST

'The players loved him because he was always ready to chat between overs and sometimes between deliveries too.'

Dickie Bird

IMAGE: Dickie Bird was one of the most popular officials in the history of the game. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Lord's Cricket Ground

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar on Tuesday condoled the death of renowned umpire Harold 'Dickie' Bird, saying the Englishman was a "unique character", who understood the "tensions and pressures" of the players.

Bird, 92, breathed his last at his home in Yorkshire, and had officiated in 66 Tests and 69 ODIs during a career that spanned from 1973 to 1996.

"That was a sad news indeed. Having played the game at the first-class level Dickie knew the tensions and pressures the players undergo and so was sympathetic to their frustrations if his decisions didn't go their way," Gavaskar said.

The former Indian skipper said the sport has lost a "unique character."

"The players loved him because he was always ready to chat between overs and sometimes between deliveries too. Cricket has lost a unique character and a superb umpire. May his soul rest in peace," said Gavaskar.

Bird too had held Gavaskar in high esteem, rating him as the batsman with the best technique.

"Mind you, I had the best seat in the world and watched my share of batsmen around. But Gavaskar had the finest technique of them all — against pace, against spin," Bird had said in 2014 when India toured to England.

 

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) too condoled the death of Bird.

"Everyone at the England & Wales Cricket Board is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Dickie Bird. A proud Yorkshireman and a much-loved umpire, he will be sorely missed," the ECB posted on its 'X' handle.

Former India batter Dinesh Karthik wrote on his social media account: "RIP Dickie Bird. You stood in 66 Tests, 69 ODIs, and 3 World Cup Finals — remembered for your fairness, integrity, humour, and true Yorkshire spirit. A legend forever."

Former England wicketkeeper Jack Russell, with whom Bird had several funny moments, said: "Dickie Bird. Unique. One off. The Greatest. RIP my friend." 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
