'This is a new India, we won't tolerate it.'

IMAGE: Pakistan pacer Faheem Ashraf celebrates dismissing Shubman Gill during the Asia Cup match in Dubai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan warned Pakistan to stop their on-field antics or they will get a befitting response from the Indian players.



Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrated his fifty against India in the Asia Cup on Sunday with a 'gun gesture', sparking widespread criticism on social media.

Pacer Haris Rauf responded to chants of 'Kohli, Kohli' from the Indian fans by flashing his fingers to signal '0-6' -- a pointed reference to Pakistan's claim of shooting down six Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor.



After their second successive victory against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, India Captain Suryakumar Yadav urged everyone to stop calling the contests between the two nations a meaningful 'rivalry'.



'Now what is a rivalry? If two teams have played 15 matches and it's 8-7, that's a rivalry. Here it's 13-1 or something. There is no contest.'



Pathan said if Pakistan's players try to cross the line, then the Indian team won't spare them both on and off the field.

'In the (match vs Pakistan) we got to see a lot of aggression, a lot of banter, to the extent that Abhishek Sharma said in the post-match presentation that the Pakistani players said things they shouldn't have, That's why all the Indian players posted on social media after the match, that you (Pakistan) keep talking and we will keep winning. It is a straightforward message,' Pathan said on his YouTube channel.



'Generally, we Indian cricketers, if you see in the past also, if you don't trouble us, we always quietly play our cricket. But don't think that we won't respond if you start something, whether you are an Australian or Pakistani player. We won't take it quietly, we will answer. We will answer with our bat, and we will answer you.'



'But if you mess with us, we won't let it go that has been our rule.'



Pathan said he was not surprised by the behaviour of the Pakistan players, stating that it shows their 'upbringing'.

"Haris Rauf, I thought this boy was okay. When we spoke in Australia he sounded grateful. But the way he behaved in the field, that was not necessary. How both these boys behave only tells us about their upbringing, where they come from and what they do.'



'In the ground when you play cricket, if you go on a personal level you are taking things too far. And you want us to stay quiet and not react, that is wrong. But I am not surprised with Pakistan's behaviour. Don't ever think that you will misbehave and we will watch quietly. This is a new India, we won't tolerate it.'