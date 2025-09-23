HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shreyas Iyer takes break from red-ball cricket!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
September 23, 2025 22:36 IST

'While he informed the India A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being.'

Shreyas Iyer

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer was not included in the Asia Cup squad despite his incredible form in white-ball cricket. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

Middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has informed the chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar that he cannot take the rigours of red-ball cricket at this point owing to a stiff back, and also asked not to consider him for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies.

Shreyas had pulled out of the India A's ongoing second four-day unofficial Test against Australia A at Lucknow, and now it has emerged that he has taken a temporary break from the red-ball format.

He was named captain of the India A but Dhruv Jurel stepped in in the absence of the Mumbaikar.

“While he informed the India A' team management that he has gone to Mumbai for personal reasons, he has informed chairman of the selection committee that his back can't take rigours of first-class and Test cricket for the time being,” a BCCI source said.

In fact, Shreyas has made his request formal through a letter to Agarkar.

It makes Shreyas, who had led Punjab Kings to IPL 2025 final, a doubtful starter for the Ranji Trophy season starting on October 15.

 

It is learnt that Shreyas will now head to the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for further evaluation of his back, and for the recovery process.

It may be recalled that Shreyas has a history of back troubles with him as experienced discomfort during last domestic season as well.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
