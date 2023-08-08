News
Will Australia Play Tanveer Sangha In World Cup?

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 08, 2023 11:04 IST
IMAGE: Despite being laid low by a back injury, uncapped leggie Tanveer Sangha has been included in Australia's preliminary World Cup squad. Photograph: Twitter
 

Cricket Australia, on Monday, August 7, 2023, released the preliminary squad for the 2023 cricket World Cup to be played in India in October-November.

CA threw up a massive shocker by dropping Marnus Labuschange, it made a surprise announcement by picking rookie leg spinner Tanveer Sangha in the list of 18 probables.

Sangha, who was picked in a T20 squad for the tour of New Zealand in 2021, is yet to make his international debut.

Having spent around a year on the sidelines due to a lower back injury, Sangha's call-up left many Aussie cricket observers surprised.

If picked in the final 15-man team, the 21 year old will be the first Indian origin cricketer to represent Australia in the World Cup.

Coming from the suburbs of Sydney, Tanveer's father was a farmer in Punjab before he moved to Australia in the 1990s. According to reports, his father now drives a taxi in Sydney, while his mother works as an accountant.

With left-arm orthodox spinner Ashton Agar and leg spinner Adam Zampa in the mix, Sangha has some competition for a spot on the flight to India.

Sangha has reasons for being a strong contender for a spot in the final 15 -- over the last two years, in eight first-class matches he has picked 24 wickets, and has put on a good showing for Australia 'A'.

His strengths lie in white ball cricket, particularly franchise cricket, with consistent performances for Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League. Last year, before his injury, he played in the UK Hundred tournament.

According to cricket.com.au, after missing out a season due to injury, Sangha was part of the Washington Freedom squad in the inaugural Major League Cricket season.

Although he has not bowled for a fair while, Cricket Australia have still given him the vote of confidence.

REDIFF CRICKET
