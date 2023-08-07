News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Inspired by Rohit, Varma ready to take hard road to success

Inspired by Rohit, Varma ready to take hard road to success

Source: PTI
August 07, 2023 12:08 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'International cricket is not easy. To sustain you have to be consistent. You have to be disciplined off the field, on the field. You have to be disciplined in your work ethic. If you do all these things on a routine basis, you will get good results.'

Tilak Varma hit 51 off 41 balls to guide India to 152 for seven in the second T20, a target which West Indies chased down in 18.5 overs 

IMAGE: Tilak Varma hit his maiden T20I half century, 51 off 41 balls to guide India to 152 for seven in the second T20, a target which West Indies chased down in 18.5 overs. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

Rookie batter Tilak Varma feels the constant guidance from his mentor Rohit Sharma has played a big role in his stellar start to international cricket.

Varma has been the stand out batter for India in the five-match T20 in the Caribbean. The visitors trail the series 0-2.

 

"He (Rohit bhai) has been a support system and always told me to enjoy the game. He always guides me how to play," Varma said after scoring his maiden T20 fifty albeit in a losing cause.

"My inspiration from childhood is (Suresh) Raina bhai and Rohit bhai. I spend most time with Rohit bhai. In first IPL he said 'Tilak is an all format player' and it boosted my confidence."

Varma hit 51 off 41 balls to guide India to 152 for seven in the second T20, a target which West Indies chased down in 18.5 overs riding on Nicholas Pooran's 40-ball 67.

"The wicket was slow and double paced. So first we though 150-160 would be a good score but I think we were 10 runs short. Credit goes to Pooran, he batted really well. We knew if we get one wicket we can save the match because the wicket was not easy, it was on the slower side," Varma said about the match.

"They (West Indies) bowled really well. They used slower ones and bowled hard lengths. They used the wind conditions really well. Credit goes to them."

Talking about his nascent journey in international cricket, Varma said the key to longevity is consistency.

"International cricket is not easy. To sustain you have to be consistent. You have to be disciplined off the field, on the field. You have to be disciplined in your work ethic. If you do all these things on a routine basis, you will get good results," he said.

"The two IPL seasons I played was the turning point in my career. The performances there earned me India call and I am playing with that performance."

Varma also has high regard for India coach Rahul Dravid.

"I have been talking to Rahul sir since U-19 World Cup. Rahul sir always says that follow your basics and spend as much time in the middle. He always tells me to 'enjoy the game'."

The third T20I between the two sides will be played in Prudence, Guyana on Tuesday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: India's hopes dwindle as WI steal another thriller
PIX: India's hopes dwindle as WI steal another thriller
Didn't Charge Enough, SKY?
Didn't Charge Enough, SKY?
SEE: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
SEE: Sarfaraz Khan marries Kashmiri girl in Shopian!
Big pharma firms look to bet on trade generics
Big pharma firms look to bet on trade generics
How To Crack CAT? Ask rediffGURUS
How To Crack CAT? Ask rediffGURUS
Mazar burnt in Gurugram, Hindu caretaker files FIR
Mazar burnt in Gurugram, Hindu caretaker files FIR
Rahul back as LS MP, may speak in no-trust motion
Rahul back as LS MP, may speak in no-trust motion

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Bhagat-Kadam bag gold at Para-badminton meet

Bhagat-Kadam bag gold at Para-badminton meet

Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik

Batters need to take more responsibility: Hardik

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances