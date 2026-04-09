Injury Forces Wanindu Hasaranga to Withdraw from IPL 2026

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga is out of IPL 2026 due to a persistent hamstring injury, forcing Lucknow Super Giants to seek a replacement.

IMAGE: Wanindu Hasaranga was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for his base price of Rs 2 crore (Rs 20 million) at the IPL 2026 auction. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Wanindu Hasaranga is ruled out of IPL 2024 due to a hamstring injury sustained in February.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will announce a replacement for Hasaranga within 24-48 hours.

Hasaranga has not played competitive cricket for two months and is reportedly unable to bowl.

LSG's global director Tom Moody confirmed Hasaranga's absence during a match against KKR.

Sri Lankan leg-break bowler Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled of the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury, his franchise Lucknow Super Giants said on Thursday.

Hasaranga is yet to recover from a persistent hamstring injury sustained in February.

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Hasaranga's replacement to be announced soon

LSG is expected to announce a replacement for the Sri Lankan spinner within 24-48 hours.

"Wanindu Hasaranga wont be able to join us and we are preparing to get a replacement in the next 24 to 48 hours," LSG global director Tom Moody told IPL broadcaster JioStar during the match against KKR here.

Hasaranga has not played competitive cricket for nearly two months, with reports suggesting he is still unable to bowl and has yet to request a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from Sri Lanka Cricket.

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