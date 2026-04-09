IPL 2026: Lucknow Super Giants' Disciplined Bowling Effort Limits Kolkata Knight Riders to 181

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IMAGE: Angkrish Raghuvanshi top-scored for Kolkata Knight Riders with a 33-ball 45 against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Lucknow Super Giants' disciplined bowling in the middle overs restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 181/4 in their IPL match.

Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi formed a strong partnership for KKR before LSG's bowling attack caused a slump.

Mohammed Shami led the LSG bowling attack, supported by Digvesh Rathi and Maniraman Siddharth, who took crucial wickets.

Rovman Powell and Cameron Green's late hitting helped KKR reach a competitive total after the middle-overs collapse.

KKR's middle-order fragility was exposed as they struggled to maintain momentum after a promising start against LSG.

Lucknow Super Giants clawed their way back with a disciplined middle-overs bowling effort to restrict Kolkata Knight Riders to 181 for 4 in their IPL clash Kolkata on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, KKR, who were searching their first win of the season, were cruising at 98/1 at the halfway mark, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane and the in-form Angkrish Raghuvanshi in full flow.

The duo added 84 runs off 52 balls and looked set to power the home side past 200 after Finn Allen (9) fell for a second successive single-digit score.

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KKR's middle-overs slump

However, a smart mix of spin and tidy pace bowling triggered another familiar middle-overs slump for KKR who lost three wickets between overs 11 and 14.

Rahane (41 off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) fell to spinner Digvesh Rathi with Mohammed Shami completing a fine low catch, while Raghuvanshi (45 off 33 balls; 5x4, 2x6) holed out to long-on in the very next over off left-arm spinner Maniraman Siddharth.

The slide worsened when Avesh Khan returned strongly after an expensive start to clean up Rinku Singh (4) with a sharp back-of-a-length delivery that seamed away, leaving KKR without a boundary for 30 balls.

KKR slipped to 115/4 in 15 overs, once again exposing their fragility in the middle phase.

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Powell and Green's late flourish

A late flourish from Rovman Powell (39 not out off 24 balls; 4x4, 2x6) ensured KKR score a competitive total, while Cameron Green (32 not out off 24 balls; 3x4, 1x6) finally had his best show after intense scrutiny as the highest paid (Rs 25.20-core) overseas cricketer in the IPL.

But the LSG bowlers led by Shami (27 runs from 4 overs with nine dot balls) were outstanding.

Rathi was the most tidy with 1/25, while Siddharth returned with 1/34.

Earlier, Rahane set the tone with an aggressive approach, showcasing exquisite timing and intent, while Raghuvanshi continued his rich vein of form, playing the perfect foil.

The youngster, fresh from back-to-back fifties, combined fluency with composure as the pair recovered after Finn Allen's early dismissal.

Allen's wicket, however, was not without controversy as he top-edged one to deep third, where Rathi completed a tricky back-pedalling catch close to the ropes, with the umpires opting not to review the boundary call.

KKR had a slow start with 18 dot balls in the first five overs but recovered through Raghuvanshi's counterattack against Avesh, finishing the powerplay at 56/1.

LSG's new-ball spearhead Shami looked probing, swinging the ball both ways and conceding just two runs in one of his early overs.

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