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India's oldest living Test player, Gopinath passes into the ages

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Last updated on: April 09, 2026 17:33 IST

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India's oldest living Test cricketer C D Gopinath, part of the historic 1952 win over England, has died at 96. Tributes honour his legacy as player and administrator.

C D Gopinath was part of India's first-ever Test-winning team in 1952

IMAGE: C D Gopinath was part of India's first-ever Test-winning team in 1952. Photograph: Kind courtesy TNCA/X

Key Points

  • C D Gopinath died peacefully in his sleep at his daughter’s residence in Chennai.
  • Gopinath was part of India’s first-ever Test victory against England in 1952 in Madras.
  • He was the last surviving member of that historic Indian team.
  • Beyond playing, he served Indian cricket as a selector and administrator.

C D Gopinath, India's oldest living Test cricketer passed away on Thursday.

He was 96.

 

Gopinath died in his sleep at his daughter’s house in Adyar, Chennai, according to reports. 

Gopinath was the last surviving member of India's first-ever Test-winning team in the 1952 Test against England in Madras.

95-year-old former India and Mumbai wicketkeeper Chandu Patankar is now India's oldest living India Test cricketer.

TRIBUTES POUR IN FOR C D GOPINATH

An obituary of CD Gopinath

'India’s oldest living Test cricketer, CD Gopinath  who was part of the team that won India’s first ever Test in the 1951-52 series has passed away. A true gentleman, he contributed much to Indian cricket through his career as player, selector and administrator. RIP,' wrote journalist Rajdeep Sardesai.

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