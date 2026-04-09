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Home  » Cricket » MCA unveils Ravi Shastri stand, renames Wankhede stadium gates

MCA unveils Ravi Shastri stand, renames Wankhede stadium gates

By REDIFF CRICKET
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April 09, 2026 21:00 IST

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Mumbai Cricket Association has honoured four of Mumbai and India’s most distinguished cricketing figures -- Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji.

Ravi Shastri stand

IMAGE: A Level 1 stand below the press box at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium has been named after Ravi Shastri. Photograph: Screengrab via MCA/Instagram

Key Points

  • The Mumbai Cricket Association unveiled a stand and three stadium gates at Wankhede Stadium.
  • The honours recognise contributions of Ravi Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji.
  • The decision was cleared by the MCA Apex Council earlier this year.

The Mumbai Cricket Association on Thursday honoured four Indian cricket greats by unveiling a stand and dedicating stadium gates at Wankhede Stadium.

A Level 1 stand below the press box has been named after former India captain Ravi Shastri, recognising his contributions as a player, captain and coach.

Three stadium gates were also renamed in honour of Mumbai stalwarts -- Gate No. 3 after Dilip Sardesai, Gate No. 5 after Diana Edulji and Gate No. 6 after Eknath Solkar.

The ceremony was attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with MCA officials and members of the cricket fraternity.

Mumbai Cricket Association Seeks Government Support for Mega-Stadium Project

 

The decision to honour the legends was taken at the MCA Apex Council meeting in February.

MCA president Ajinkya Naik said the move reflects the association’s respect for its cricketing icons and aims to inspire future generations.

The initiative is part of MCA’s efforts to preserve its rich heritage.

The association had earlier named a stand after Rohit Sharma in 2025, while stands and gates at the venue already honour legends such as Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, Polly Umrigar and Vinoo Mankad.

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