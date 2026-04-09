IPL 2026: 'Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could become a proper superstar'

Graeme Smith credits the Indian Premier League for revolutionising global cricket by nurturing young talent like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

IMAGE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi continues to rewrite the record books with his dominating batting displays in IPL 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Graeme Smith acknowledges the IPL's significant influence on global cricket standards and talent discovery.

The IPL has fostered competitive T20 ecosystems worldwide, including South Africa's SA20 league.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the perfect prototype for the modern game, smashing sixes almost at will even when facing the best of bowlers.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith has lauded the Indian Premier League's influence on global cricket, emphasising how the T20 league's high standards and talent scouting have helped discover prodigies like Rajasthan Royals' teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Smith, a member of Rajasthan Royals' IPL winning squad in 2008, pointed out that the league has been instrumental in shaping competitive T20 ecosystems worldwide, including South Africa's SA20 league, and praised the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi for making an immediate mark.

Not since the legendary Sachin Tendulkar has Indian cricket served up a teenager who has had the entire cricket world in awe. He is the perfect prototype for the modern game, smashing sixes almost at will even when facing the best of bowlers.

Sooryavanshi faced an acid test of his potential on Tuesday when he came up an experienced Mumbai Indians' bowling attack in Guwahati. The teenager, who had hit 68 sixes in 378 balls in T20 cricket coming into the game, took down the world's best bowler in Jasprit Bumrah.

Playing against Bumrah for the first time in his career, Sooryavanshi showed no nerves as he slammed the first ball he faced from the MI pacer over long-on for a six and two balls later pulled the fast bowler for another six.

"The IPL has started exactly how I expected it to, with flatter pitches and high-scoring games," Smith said on his blog.

"As always, it's interesting to see how the old school superstars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli perform, but I think this youngster for the Rajasthan Royals, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, is the one to watch in the opening few weeks.

"He has already shown his ability to power it right from ball one. As a young man, he could become a proper superstar over the course of the tournament, and I'm really excited to see how he goes."

IPL's Impact on Global Cricket Ecosystems

Smith believes the most popular T20 tournament in the world has revolutionised the global cricket landscape. He believes the success of the IPL has had a knock-on effect through SA20, which has revitalised cricket in South Africa and allowed for untapped talent to come to the fore.

"Our six franchises are a huge, integral part of the growth of SA20. We were very fortunate to attract six IPL teams of high quality, and they're the most experienced franchise owners in the world," Smith said.

"They are very competitive, they want to win, and they bring in a level of cricket and business excellence across the board, from coaching to medical care. The IPL franchises have brilliant scouts - the talent they find doesn't always come through the system.

"When you're trying to rebuild and grow a cricket ecosystem, to have partners like that is amazing. It's kind of impossible to compete with the IPL, but we've been fortunate that they've been very open with us, and helped us build the big blocks in the early phases."

The Future of T20 Cricket

"We all love Test cricket, but T20 is the growth format. It's bringing private ownership into the game, and we're seeing the huge valuations now. People around the globe are taking cricket seriously; it's got a huge number of eyeballs, and it's growing in all the key markets."

"The interesting thing to see now, where it can go, is over the next four to five years, with private ownership in the game and the 2028 Olympics coming up."