PSL's 'Peace Gesture' Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons

A dove release ceremony featuring Babar Azam at the Pakistan Super League has gone viral, sparking a wave of online reactions and discussions about its intent and symbolism.

IMAGE: Dove release at PSL match. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne released a white dove at a PSL match as a peace gesture.

The dove release was intended to symbolise peace following a recent ceasefire.

The event sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the timing and intent.

Social media users responded with questions, jokes, and memes about the dove release.

What was meant to be a simple gesture of peace ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments online.

Ahead of a Pakistan Super League 2026 clash, Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne, along with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, released a white dove at the toss -- a symbolic nod to peace following the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

Presenter Urooj Mumtaz introduced the moment, saying, ‘Pakistan takes pride in furthering world peace and as a powerful symbol of world peace, we will be releasing a beautiful white dove.’

But it landed very differently.

Within minutes, social media was buzzing -- not with appreciation, but with questions, jokes, and memes. Many fans were unsure about the timing and intent, while others simply saw the lighter side of it.