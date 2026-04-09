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Home  » Cricket » PSL's 'Peace Gesture' Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons

PSL's 'Peace Gesture' Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 18:43 IST

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A dove release ceremony featuring Babar Azam at the Pakistan Super League has gone viral, sparking a wave of online reactions and discussions about its intent and symbolism.

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IMAGE: Dove release at PSL match. Photograph: Screengrab

Key Points

  • Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne released a white dove at a PSL match as a peace gesture.
  • The dove release was intended to symbolise peace following a recent ceasefire.
  • The event sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the timing and intent.
  • Social media users responded with questions, jokes, and memes about the dove release.

What was meant to be a simple gesture of peace ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments online.

Ahead of a Pakistan Super League 2026 clash, Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne, along with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, released a white dove at the toss -- a symbolic nod to peace following the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.

 

Presenter Urooj Mumtaz introduced the moment, saying, ‘Pakistan takes pride in furthering world peace and as a powerful symbol of world peace, we will be releasing a beautiful white dove.’

But it landed very differently.

Within minutes, social media was buzzing -- not with appreciation, but with questions, jokes, and memes. Many fans were unsure about the timing and intent, while others simply saw the lighter side of it.

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