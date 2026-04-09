PSL's 'Peace Gesture' Goes Viral for All Wrong Reasons

A dove release ceremony featuring Babar Azam at the Pakistan Super League has gone viral, sparking a wave of online reactions and discussions about its intent and symbolism.
Key Points
- Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne released a white dove at a PSL match as a peace gesture.
- The dove release was intended to symbolise peace following a recent ceasefire.
- The event sparked mixed reactions online, with many questioning the timing and intent.
- Social media users responded with questions, jokes, and memes about the dove release.
What was meant to be a simple gesture of peace ended up becoming one of the most talked-about moments online.
Ahead of a Pakistan Super League 2026 clash, Babar Azam and Marnus Labuschagne, along with PSL CEO Salman Naseer, released a white dove at the toss -- a symbolic nod to peace following the recent ceasefire between the United States and Iran.
Presenter Urooj Mumtaz introduced the moment, saying, ‘Pakistan takes pride in furthering world peace and as a powerful symbol of world peace, we will be releasing a beautiful white dove.’
But it landed very differently.
Within minutes, social media was buzzing -- not with appreciation, but with questions, jokes, and memes. Many fans were unsure about the timing and intent, while others simply saw the lighter side of it.