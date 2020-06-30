Why the Adelaide 2014 Test will always be special for Virat

June 30, 2020 15:31 IST

Photograph: Kind courtesy Virat Kohli/Twitter

What provoked Virat Kohli to recall the 'very special' Adelaide Test in 2014?

'Throwback to this very special and important Test in our journey as the Test team that we are today,' Kohli tweeted.

'Adelaide 2014 was a game filled with emotion on both sides and an amazing one for people to watch too,' he recalled.

'Although we didn't cross the line being so close, it taught us that anything is possible if we put our mind to it because we committed to doing something which seemed very difficult to begin with, but almost pulled it off.'

'All of us committed to it. This will always remain a very important milestone in our journey as a Test side.'

In what was his first Test as India's captain, Kohli led from the front, scoring 115 and 141. Sadly, Michael Clarke's Australia side beat India by 48 runs in an intriguing contest.

Set 364 to win after Australia declared on their overnight score of 290/5, India seemed to be on their way to an unlikely victory after a brilliant 141 from Kohli and a gritty 99 from opener Murali Vijay.

But Nathan Lyon, a former groundsman at the Adelaide Oval, turned the match the home team's way spinners as India's tail collapsed and the tourists were bowled out for 315.

The off-spinner took seven wickets in the final session on the fifth day and finished with 12 wickets in the match.