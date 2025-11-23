Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed

IMAGE: The wedding ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday, November 23, in her hometown in Maharashtra. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely following a medical emergency involving Mandhana’s father.

Shrinivas Mandhana was reportedly rushed to a hospitalafter experiencing discomfort following breakfast. The ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday, November 23, in her hometown in Maharashtra.

According to Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, the cricketer was adamant about not proceeding with the wedding amid her family’s crisis.

“Smriti Mandhana’s father was unwell since early morning and was immediately taken to the hospital in Sangli. He is currently under observation and undergoing tests,” Mishra told India Today.

“Mandhana was very clear that under these circumstances she did not want to get married, which is why the decision has been made to postpone the wedding indefinitely.”

“He is under observation until he recovers. Smriti wants to see her father get better, as she is very close to him,” Mishra told PTI videos.

Pre-wedding celebrations including Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet had already begun over the past few days, but the focus has now shifted entirely to her father’s health.