HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed

Why Smriti Mandhana's Wedding Had To Be Postponed

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 23, 2025 16:54 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: The wedding ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday, November 23, in her hometown in Maharashtra. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

The wedding of Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana and music composer Palash Muchhal has been postponed indefinitely following a medical emergency involving Mandhana’s father.

Shrinivas Mandhana was reportedly rushed to a hospitalafter experiencing discomfort following breakfast. The ceremony had been scheduled for Sunday, November 23, in her hometown in Maharashtra.

 

According to Mandhana’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, the cricketer was adamant about not proceeding with the wedding amid her family’s crisis.

“Smriti Mandhana’s father was unwell since early morning and was immediately taken to the hospital in Sangli. He is currently under observation and undergoing tests,” Mishra told India Today.

“Mandhana was very clear that under these circumstances she did not want to get married, which is why the decision has been made to postpone the wedding indefinitely.”

“He is under observation until he recovers. Smriti wants to see her father get better, as she is very close to him,” Mishra told PTI videos.

“She was very clear that under these circumstances she did not want to get married, which is why the wedding has been postponed indefinitely.”

Pre-wedding celebrations including Mehendi, Haldi, and Sangeet had already begun over the past few days, but the focus has now shifted entirely to her father’s health.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

SEE: Team India Dances for Smriti Mandhana
SEE: Team India Dances for Smriti Mandhana
Ladki Wale! Team-mates Groove At Smriti's Haldi
Ladki Wale! Team-mates Groove At Smriti's Haldi
Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
When Smriti Said Yes...
When Smriti Said Yes...
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 New Words You Need To Know In 2025

webstory image 2

What Men Pay For Haircuts Across The World

webstory image 3

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

VIDEOS

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520 aspirants competing for 360 vacancies1:25

Massive territorial army rally in Churachandpur sees 1520...

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi felicitates winners of WNC Navy Half Marathon 20252:23

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi...

Imam Umer Ilyasi hails CM Yogi s directives on infiltrators calls it a Good Step for country0:46

Imam Umer Ilyasi hails CM Yogi s directives on...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO