HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement

Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 20, 2025 19:19 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana makes it official. Photograph and video: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram
 

With music, laughter, and her closest cricketing friends by her side, Smriti Mandhana chose to reveal one of the most special moments of her life. The Indian star used a joyful dance reel to confirm her engagement to Composer Palash Muchhal.

Set to the nostalgic Bollywood track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Mandhana joined team-mates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy in a fun, well-synchronised dance routine.

What initially looked like just another light-hearted reel quickly turned into big news: in the final frames, Mandhana playfully lifted her hand to the camera, revealing a sparkling engagement ring, subtly but unmistakably confirming the long-standing rumours.

Muchhal had dropped a major clue months earlier. At an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore in October, he teased that Mandhana would soon become the 'daughter-in-law of Indore'.

With the reel now viral, fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages as one of Indian cricket's most beloved stars embarks on a new chapter off the field.

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record
Women's World Cup: Mandhana shatters Mithali's record
Smriti Mandhana Is Unstoppable at 29!
Smriti Mandhana Is Unstoppable at 29!
'Unreal moment, to win a World Cup at home!'
'Unreal moment, to win a World Cup at home!'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

webstory image 2

Poha 12 Ways: Fried, Mashed, Roasted, In Biryani...

webstory image 3

Recipe: Veggie Dumplings In Tomato Sauce

VIDEOS

J&K Police conducts raids at Government Medical College in Anantnag1:05

J&K Police conducts raids at Government Medical College...

Women supporter attends Nitish Kumar oath ceremony at Gandhi Maidan1:08

Women supporter attends Nitish Kumar oath ceremony at...

Viral Video! PM Modi stops speech to acknowledge students msg on Indiavision at Coimbatore Event2:25

Viral Video! PM Modi stops speech to acknowledge students...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO