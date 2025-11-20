Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana makes it official. Photograph and video: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

With music, laughter, and her closest cricketing friends by her side, Smriti Mandhana chose to reveal one of the most special moments of her life. The Indian star used a joyful dance reel to confirm her engagement to Composer Palash Muchhal.

Set to the nostalgic Bollywood track Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Mandhana joined team-mates Jemimah Rodrigues, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav, and Arundhati Reddy in a fun, well-synchronised dance routine.

What initially looked like just another light-hearted reel quickly turned into big news: in the final frames, Mandhana playfully lifted her hand to the camera, revealing a sparkling engagement ring, subtly but unmistakably confirming the long-standing rumours.

Muchhal had dropped a major clue months earlier. At an interaction at the State Press Club in Indore in October, he teased that Mandhana would soon become the 'daughter-in-law of Indore'.

With the reel now viral, fans have flooded social media with congratulatory messages as one of Indian cricket's most beloved stars embarks on a new chapter off the field.