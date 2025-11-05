HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts

Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts

November 05, 2025 11:24 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Palash Muchhal's tattoo for Smriti Mandhana. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram
 

Fresh off leading India to their first women's World Cup crown, Smriti Mandhana found herself at the heart of another viral moment, this time, courtesy her fiance Palash Muchhal, whose 'SM18' tattoo (a tribute to Smriti's initials and her jersey number) left fans in awe.

In a viral post, Palash was seen proudly displaying the tattoo while standing beside Smriti, both gleaming with pride and holding the World Cup.

Fans flooded social media with admiration, calling it the 'best pre-wedding gift' and lauding Palash for publicly celebrating Smriti's achievement in such a personal way.

Smriti Mandhana

Their love story, which began quietly in 2019 and became public in 2024, is now set to reach a new milestone with their wedding this month.

