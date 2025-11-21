HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » When Smriti Said Yes...

When Smriti Said Yes...

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 21, 2025 15:24 IST

x

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: A proposal at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photograph and video: Palash Muchhal/Instagram
 

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming video of his proposal to cricket star Smriti Mandhana and the setting made it truly special.

The proposal happened at the Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, the same iconic venue where Team India won the historic women's World Cup 2025 on November 2.

 

What many didn't know is that Palash actually proposed six days ago, but chose to post the video now with the caption 'She said yes' as the couple prepares for their big day. Smriti and Palash will tie the knot on Sunday, November 23.

On Thursday, Smriti made her engagement with Mucchal official, triggering an avalanche of congratulatory messages, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi sent a note congratulating the couple, saying he expects the grace of Mandhana's cover drive to form a wonderful partnership with Mucchal's 'lilting musical symphony'.

'Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding,' Modi wrote.

'May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections.

'As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.'

Modi revealed that a celebration cricket match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride as part of the wedding festivities.

'May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion.'

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
Smriti's Playful Reel Confirms Engagement
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
Palash's 'SM18' Tattoo For Smriti Melts Hearts
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Jemimah, Smriti picture breaks the internet
Smriti Mandhana Is Unstoppable at 29!
Smriti Mandhana Is Unstoppable at 29!
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment
Indian Women Create Their 1983 Moment

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

6 Pioneering Women Of Indian Art

webstory image 2

Recipe: Walnut Ice Cream Bonbons

webstory image 3

7 Processed Foods That Are Actually Good For You

VIDEOS

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri Gundicha temple on occasion of Dev Dewali1:55

Devotees light lamps in Shri Jagannath Temple Shri...

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals Howrah against coal mafia0:48

Enforcement Directorate conducts raids in West Bengals...

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air quality deteriorates to Severe level1:03

Toxic smog blankets Akshardham and surrounding areas, air...

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO