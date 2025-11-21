When Smriti Said Yes...

IMAGE: A proposal at the D Y Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. Photograph and video: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

Singer and composer Palash Muchhal took to Instagram on Friday to share a heartwarming video of his proposal to cricket star Smriti Mandhana and the setting made it truly special.

The proposal happened at the Navi Mumbai's D Y Patil Stadium, the same iconic venue where Team India won the historic women's World Cup 2025 on November 2.

What many didn't know is that Palash actually proposed six days ago, but chose to post the video now with the caption 'She said yes' as the couple prepares for their big day. Smriti and Palash will tie the knot on Sunday, November 23.

On Thursday, Smriti made her engagement with Mucchal official, triggering an avalanche of congratulatory messages, including one from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Modi sent a note congratulating the couple, saying he expects the grace of Mandhana's cover drive to form a wonderful partnership with Mucchal's 'lilting musical symphony'.

'Walking hand in hand through every season of life, may the couple find strength in each other's presence and their hearts, minds and souls be in harmony. May their dreams intertwine and grow together, guiding them toward a future filled with joy and deep understanding,' Modi wrote.

'May Smriti and Palaash build a shared life rooted in trust, standing by each other always, embracing responsibilities with love and growing together through each other's strengths and imperfections.

'As they start a new, beautiful life together, the grace of Smriti's cover drive meets the lilting musical symphony of Palaash in a wonderful partnership.'

Modi revealed that a celebration cricket match has been scheduled between Team Groom and Team Bride as part of the wedding festivities.

'May both these teams win in the game of life. I send my blessings to the couple for the momentous occasion.'