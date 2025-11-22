Ladki Wale! Team-mates Groove At Smriti's Haldi

Bollywood wedding tracks filled the air as the group broke into an impromptu performance, much to the delight of family members.

IMAGE: Members of the Indian women's cricket team danced to lively wedding tunes during Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony on Friday, November 21, 2025. Photographs: Screengrab/X

Smriti Mandhana's haldi ceremony transformed into a lively gathering filled with fun, frolic, and camaraderie, as her Team India mates joined her to mark the special occasion.

The star batter is set to marry Composer Palash Muchhal on Sunday, November 23.

Friday's pre-wedding ceremony began in traditional fashion, with relatives applying the auspicious turmeric paste amid wedding songs and festive cheers. But it was not long before the mood shifted from serene to sparkly, as several members of the national team arrived, instantly raising the energy of the event.

Smriti's World Cup-winning team-mates including Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues -- all donning bright yellow outfits -- congratulated and hugged her before turning the courtyard into a dance floor.

Bollywood wedding tracks filled the air as the group broke into an impromptu performance, much to the delight of family members and invitees.

Laughter echoed through the venue as teammates playfully applied haldi on the bride-to-be, who sported a radiant smile throughout the ceremony.

Shafali later shared a clip of the function with the cheeky caption: 'Ladki Wale'.

Smriti, 29, was in the form of her life in the women's World Cup as she mustered 434 runs in nine innings -- the highest by an Indian batter in a single edition of the tournament.

She notched up a century and two half-centuries and played a solid knock off 45 runs off 58 balls in the final against South Africa, which India won by 52 runs to claim their maiden global title.

On Thursday, Smriti made her engagement with Mucchal official, sharing a playful Instagram reel featuring a dance sequence with her team-mates set to the Bollywood chartbuster Samjho Ho Hi Gaya from Lage Raho Munna Bhai.

With joy, music and team spirit taking centre stage, Smriti's haldi ceremony proved not just a family affair but a touching reminder of the friendships forged beyond the boundary line.