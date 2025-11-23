HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SEE: Team India Dances for Smriti Mandhana

November 23, 2025 11:22 IST

Smriti Mandhana

IMAGE: Smriti and Palash: Celebrating love and a perfectly choreographed dance!

The pre-wedding festivities of Indian cricketing icon Smriti Mandhana and music director Palash Muchhal have been the talk of the town all week--a vibrant mix of tradition, music, and of course, plenty of cricket.

 

While the gorgeous couple set social media abuzz with their perfectly choreographed dance moves showcasing a rarely seen, emotional side of the usually reserved Mandhana -- it was the overwhelming presence and heartwarming involvement of her Indian cricket family that truly stole the spotlight.

Smriti's teammates from the Indian women's cricket team dropped their bats for their dancing shoes and performed a beautiful tribute.

 

SEE:  Smriti Mandhana’s 'gang' celebrates her wedding with a heartfelt performance. Video:  Shreyanka Patil/Instagram

The merriment didn't stop there. Adding a delightful, competitive twist, the celebrations featured a spirited cricket match: Team Bride, led by captain Smriti, versus Team Groom, captained by Palash.

Showcasing the strength of their national squad connection, Smriti’s teammates suited up for Team Bride, including Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Radha Yadav, and Richa Ghosh.

Fittingly, Team Bride emerged victorious, capping off the event by lifting the stumps and rejoicing in high spirits.

