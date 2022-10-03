Why Rohit is thinking of not playing SKY until Oct 23

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav brought up his half century in only 18 balls.

India sealed the South Africa series 2-0 after 16 run victory in the second T20I against South Africa at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

Suryakumar Yadav, continuing his sparkling form to brought up his half century in only 18 balls.

At the post match presentation ceremony, seasoned commentator Harsha Bhogle jokingly asked Rohit Sharma what he was doing to help Suryakumar retain his purple patch form, the Indian skipper made a hilarious remark, saying he was thinking of not playing the star batter until October 23.

'All of us came together and said this is what we want. It has given mixed results but we will continue that approach. In the recent past, the focus has been on each individual to come in and do the job, we've moved forward from there,' Rohit Sharma said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Rohit also pointed out that India's biggest concern heading into the T20 World Cup was the death over bowling.

'(On death bowling) There is a concern to be honest, as we haven't bowled well. But that is the area where we will be challenged. We do it with the bat too. The expectations are high. It's not a concern but we have to pick ourselves. I'm thinking of not playing Surya till the 23rd to keep his form (laughs),' Rohit added.

India will kick start its T20 World Cup against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23 at the MCG.