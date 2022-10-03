Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history
IMAGE: Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.
Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.
In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches. Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone.
With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.
During the match, Kohli 49 n.o. displayed his class.
Suryakumar Yadav completes 1000 runs in T20I
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav became the third-fastest Indian to reach 1000 runs in T20s. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
In the match, India batter Suryakumar Yadav also entered the elite list as he completed 1000 runs in T20I.
He became the third-fastest Indian to reach this landmark in terms of innings (31). He also became the fastest to complete 1,000 runs in terms of balls (573) in T20I.
Suryakumar reached the milestone in just 18 balls and by virtue of that brought up the joint second-fastest half-century for Team India in T20I cricket.
He completed 1,000 T20I runs at a strike rate of almost 175 and 40 on average. Virat Kohli is the fastest Indian batter to get 1000 runs in T20Is as he took only 27 innings to reach the milestone.
KL Rahul is next on the list who achieved the feat in 29 innings. Suryakumar is the 9th Indian batter to join the elite list of batters, including Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, and Suresh Raina. The third fasted Indian to reach the milestone is Rohit Sharma, who achieved the feat in 40 innings.
Suryakumar is also known as India's Mr. 360 because of his easy sweep shots, superb wrist work, and capacity to knock the ball all over the field and find openings.