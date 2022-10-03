Kohli, SKY script T20 history in Guwahati

Virat Kohli becomes first Indian to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history

Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

IMAGE: Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches.

Star batter Virat Kohli on Sunday became the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

Kohli achieved this feat during the second T20I against South Africa here at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday.

In the match after scoring 19 runs, Virat became the fastest to reach 11,000 T20 runs in just 354 matches. Kohli slammed a stunning six over the long-off in the Wayne Parnell's over to reach this milestone.

With that six in Parnell's over Kohli registered his name in the history book to become the first India to complete 11,000 runs in T20 history.

During the match, Kohli 49 n.o. displayed his class.

