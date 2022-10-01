News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah injury: Coach Dravid 'hoping for the best'

Bumrah injury: Coach Dravid 'hoping for the best'

Source: ANI
October 01, 2022 19:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'As of now, he has been officially ruled out of this T20 series of South Africa for these two games. He has gone to the NCA and we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps.'

Coach Rahul Dravid said Jasprit Bumrah is being assessed at the NCA in Bengaluru and 'will know in due course what happens in the future.'

IMAGE: Coach Rahul Dravid said Jasprit Bumrah is being assessed at the NCA in Bengaluru and 'will know in due course what happens in the future.' Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Indian head coach Rahul Dravid is not ready to give up on injured Jasprit Bumrah and expects the pacer to be fit in time for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Bumrah had sustained a back injury and was being monitored by their medical team at the NCA.

 

"I have not gone deeply into the medical reports. I rely on the experts to tell me what it is. They ruled him out for this series and he is being assessed. We will know in due course what happens in the future. Obviously, till he is completely ruled out, till I get official confirmation that he is ruled out, we will always be hopeful. We will always hope for the best for us as a team and also for Jasprit as an individual. We will always hope for the best," said Rahul Dravid in the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I against South Africa.

On Wednesday, the pacer was rushed to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram to undergo scans for his back injury after being ruled out of the ongoing three-match T20I series against South Africa.

"As of now, he has been officially ruled out of this T20 series of South Africa for these two games. He has gone to the NCA and we are waiting for the official confirmation on the next steps. We will see what happens in next few days and once we get some official confirmation and we will be able to share that with you," added Rahul Dravid.

Mohammed Siraj was named as the replacement for injured Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
South Africa not panicking ahead of Guwahati T20I
South Africa not panicking ahead of Guwahati T20I
India to undergo training camp in Australia ahead of WC
India to undergo training camp in Australia ahead of WC
India unmoved in ODI and T20I rankings
India unmoved in ODI and T20I rankings
Indore declared 'cleanest city' for 6th time in a row
Indore declared 'cleanest city' for 6th time in a row
IOC mulling return of anti-war Russian athletes
IOC mulling return of anti-war Russian athletes
South Africa not panicking ahead of Guwahati T20I
South Africa not panicking ahead of Guwahati T20I
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display during WC
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt on display during WC

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Bumrah not out of T20 World Cup yet, says Ganguly

Bumrah not out of T20 World Cup yet, says Ganguly

India chase rare series win in Guwahati

India chase rare series win in Guwahati

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances