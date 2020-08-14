Why Punjab want Yuvraj to come out of retirement

Source:

'It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time.'

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, a key member of the India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, retired from cricket last year. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Cricket Association has requested former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement and become a player-cum-mentor of the Punjab team in domestic cricket.



PCA secretary Puneet Bali said he had made the request since Yuvraj, who retired last year, was already mentoring some players, including Shubman Gill.

"We requested Yuvraj 5-6 days ago and we are waiting for his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time," Bali said.



Last month, the 38-year-old Yuvraj spent time mentoring the likes of Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar, all of whom are set to play in the upcoming IPL in UAE.



Punjab has lost a number of key players in recent years and Bali said the state team can benefit from Yuvraj's experience and mentoring.



However, coming out of retirement may not be so simple for the former cricketer.



The BCCI considers players to have officially retired to provide NOCs for overseas leagues. Yuvraj has played in two such tournaments in the past year - the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League.



The left-handed batsman, a key member of the India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs between 2003 and 2017.