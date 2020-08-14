News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Why Punjab want Yuvraj to come out of retirement

Why Punjab want Yuvraj to come out of retirement

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 14, 2020 23:23 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time.'

Yuvraj Singh

IMAGE: Yuvraj Singh, a key member of the India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, retired from cricket last year. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab Cricket Association has requested former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh to come out of retirement and become a player-cum-mentor of the Punjab team in domestic cricket.

PCA secretary Puneet Bali said he had made the request since Yuvraj, who retired last year, was already mentoring some players, including Shubman Gill.

 

"We requested Yuvraj 5-6 days ago and we are waiting for his response. It will be really good for Punjab cricket if he can play and mentor them at the same time," Bali said.

Last month, the 38-year-old Yuvraj spent time mentoring the likes of Gill, Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Harpreet Brar, all of whom are set to play in the upcoming IPL in UAE.

Punjab has lost a number of key players in recent years and Bali said the state team can benefit from Yuvraj's experience and mentoring.

However, coming out of retirement may not be so simple for the former cricketer.

The BCCI considers players to have officially retired to provide NOCs for overseas leagues. Yuvraj has played in two such tournaments in the past year - the Global T20 Canada and Abu Dhabi T10 League.

The left-handed batsman, a key member of the India's 2011 World Cup-winning team, played 40 Tests and 304 ODIs between 2003 and 2017.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How Tendulkar made a young fan's day!

How Tendulkar made a young fan's day!

Star to charge Rs 1 million for 10 second IPL ad

Star to charge Rs 1 million for 10 second IPL ad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use