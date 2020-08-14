How Tendulkar made a young fan's day!

August 14, 2020 08:25 IST

Sachin Tendulkar made a young fan's day by praising her painting of him.

Srushti, a Class 7 student from Nanded, had drawn the painting of the cricketing legend.

'I am Srushti, studying in Class 7, from Nanded, Maharashtra. I am a big fan of yours. I made your painting, please give me your review,' she says in the video posted on Twitter by her father Dr Arun Nivale Patil.

Tendulkar was quick to praise her work. 'It is such a beautiful painting, Srushti!'

'I'm sure you're getting better each day & will make your parents proud,' Sachin said. 'Thanks for sharing this & my best wishes to all of you.'