Root Etches Name in Ashes History

IMAGE: Joe Root celebrates dismissing Travis Head for 77. Photograph: Twitter

Joe Root scripted a record on Day 1 of the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Root became only the third player in Ashes history to score more than 2,000 runs and bag 20 wickets.

Australia's Warwick Armstrong (2,172 runs and 74 wickets) and England's Wally Hammond (2,852 runs and 36 wickets) are the others who achieved this milestone.

Root achieved the milestone after dismissing Travis Head (77) and Cameron Green (0) in the same over, to reduce Australia to 316 for 5, just before close of play on Day 1.

Over the last 18 months, Root -- currently the top-ranked batter in ICC Test rankings -- has doubled up as a handy bowler for England. His partnership-breaking ability is an added asset along with his phenomenal batting.