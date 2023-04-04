Why KKR's Shakib Al Hasan pulled out of IPL 2023

IMAGE: Shakib Al Hasan informed KKR that he would be playing for Bangladesh at this time and that he also had 'personal issues to attend to' that would prevent him from attending the IPL. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has pulled out of IPL 2023 owing to international engagements and personal reasons.

Shakib informed Kolkata Knight Riders that he would be playing for Bangladesh at this time and that he also had 'personal issues to attend to' that would prevent him from attending the IPL, said a report in ESPNCricinfo.



Shakib was bought by KKR for Rs 1.5 crore during the IPL auction in December.



The all-rounder has a busy international schedule in the next few weeks. He along with Litton Das missed KKR's opening match as they playing in the home T20I series against Ireland, after which they will play in the one-off Test against the same opponent, starting on Tuesday.



Bangladesh will then travel to Ireland to play three ODIs on May 9, 12, and 14.



It remains to be seen if Litton joins KKR at a later date or if he also pulls out of the IPL due to the busy international calendar.



The BCCI had informed the IPL teams about the availability of foreign players on December 22, a day before the auction, where they mentioned the "restricted availability" of Bangladesh players.



The Bangladesh players chosen for the Ireland series will be "available from 8 April to 1 May," the BCB had told the BCCI.



Shakib was scheduled to travel to India to join KKR after the third T20I against Ireland on March, but he was later picked in the Test team, which has severely curtailed his availability in IPL 2023.



After Shakib's withdrawal, KKR are left with only six foreign players in their squad, including Litton. KKR are already without regular captain Shreyas Iyer for the first half of the season because of a back injury.



KKR didn't have a great start to IPL 2023 as they were beaten by Punjab Kings in a rain-hit match in Mohali. They will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a home match at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.