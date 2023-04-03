Williamson Says Bye To IPL 2023

Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Gujarat Titans/Twitter

Gujarat Titans suffered a big blow to their campaign with Kane Williamson ruled out of the IPL 2023 season after suffering an injury during the tournament opener against Chennai Super Kings.

Williamson was sent for scans and Gujarat Titans found it best to send him home.

Gujarat released a video of Williamson in the early hours of Monday confirming that the Kiwi star was flying home.

'Sad to be leaving so soon. I will miss the camp for sure. See you soon'. Williamson said in the video.

New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development and said Williamson was being flown back to the country for further medical assessments.

'Following his release from the Gujarat Titans with a knee injury, Kane Williamson will return to NZ to have the injury further assessed. Preparations are now underway for him to return to NZ next week and be seen by relevant medical specialists to establish a treatment plan,' New Zealand Cricket said in a statement.