News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years

Thala At Chepauk After 4 Years

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 04, 2023 06:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

MS Dhoni

Photograph: Kind courtesy BCCI/IPL

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was greeted by loud cheers when the Chennai Super Kings returned to their home ground at the M A Chidambaram Stadium after nearly four years.

MS Dhoni

As Dhoni & Co. return to action at their den, the captain spoke about the feeling, saying, 'It does mean a lot. Not to forget IPL started in 2008 but we've not played a lot of cricket here. If I am not wrong, we have played only six seasons where we played all the games. Even amongst them, a few stands were empty earlier due to various issues. This is the first time the full stadium will be operational and it will be house-full.'

'I feel very happy for the fans. It gives them the opportunity to host all the seven games and come back and watch the home team play,' he added.

CSK

IMAGE: Ravi Bishnoi takes a stunner to dismiss M S Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Acknowledging the deafening roar at the jampacked Chepauk, Dhoni showcased his six-hitting exploits. Launching an all-out attack on Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mark Wood, the CSK skipper smoked back-to-back sixes to mark his return at the iconic venue.

MS Dhoni

With Thala turning back the clock for CSK faithful, Dhoni's batting exploits soon became the talk of the town on the Internet.

'Vintage DHONI #Mahimaarahahai @ChennaiIPL @IPL', tweeted Harbhajan Singh.

MS Dhoni

'A real treat for the Chennai fans. MS Dhoni smashing 2 sixes of his first 2 balls. Blockbuster stuff', tweeted Venkatesh Prasad.

MS Dhoni

Dhoni became the seventh player to score 5,000 runs in the IPL.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!
Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket
Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
Top Performers: Rutu, Moeen
PHOTOS: Ruturaj, Moeen star in CSK's first win of 2023
PHOTOS: Ruturaj, Moeen star in CSK's first win of 2023
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...
Dhoni issues a stern warning to his bowlers...

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

PHOTOS: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants

Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket

Turning Point: Pooran's Wicket

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances