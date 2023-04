Chennai Super Kings couldn't keep their excitement in check when their beloved Thala returned to Chepauk after four long years on Monday, April 3, 2023.

These images express what no text can:

All photographs: BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Thala sets the field. His two sixes when he batted were in the end the margin of CSK's victory.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com