IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!

IPL: The Cheerleaders Are Back!

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 03, 2023 12:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The IPL is back to the home and away format and also making a return are the IPL cheerleaders!

The cheerleaders, an integral part of the T20 league, were absent from the last three IPL seasons because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The cheerleaders liven up the atmosphere at matches, coming up with a quick dance move each time their team hits a boundary or picks up a wicket, sending the fans at the stadium into a frenzy.

A look at the cheerleaders rocking the first few IPL 2023 games:

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians cheerleaders show off their moves Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: The Kolkata Knight Riders' cheerleaders sparkle in purple and gold.

 

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians cheerleaders enjoying the atmosphere at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru.

 

IMAGE: RCB's cheer squad 'Ampere Take Charge Squad' wearing sustainable green jumpsuits made of upcycled, recycled and repurposed material.

 

IMAGE: The musical instruments used by the RCB Cheer Squad has been made from scrap material like discarded parts of vehicles and appliances.

 

IMAGE: The RCB fans certainly had a ball as their team got the better of five-time champions Mumbai Indians to make a winning start to IPL 2023.

 

IMAGE: The Mumbai Indians cheerleaders show off their moves.
 
REDIFF CRICKET
