Why Is Sara Tendulkar ANGRY?

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sara Tendulkar/Instagram

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter has slammed parody accounts on X which she says have been impersonating her and 'misleading people'.



Sara, who is not registered on X, asked the Elon Musk-owned social media giant to take action against her deepfake photos.

A lot of fake accounts in Sara's name emerged on X during the World Cup.



'Social media is a wonderful space for all of us to share our joys, sorrows and daily activities. However, it is disconcerting to see the misuse of technology as it takes away from the truth and authenticity of the Internet. I have come across some deepfake photos of me which are far from reality,' Sara said via a statement issued on Instagram stories.



'A few accounts on X (formerly Twitter) have obviously been created with an intent to impersonate me and mislead people. I do not have an account on X, and I hope X looks into such accounts and suspends them.'