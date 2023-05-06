News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » What's Sachin Tedulkar doing in a village?

What's Sachin Tedulkar doing in a village?

By REDIFF CRICKET
May 06, 2023 10:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sachin Tendulkar

Photograph: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar celebrated his 50th birthday in a unique way.

He took some time off from his busy schedule and went back to the traditional ways of life, spending quality time with his family on a beach in Konkan, at a seaside luxury hotel in Bhogwe, Sindhudurg.

 

The Master Blaster shared an image on social media where he can be seen cooking in a clay pot, while his wife Anjali and daughter Sara can be seen enjoying the village setup.

Sachin Tendulkar also tweeted about the special occasion, saying, "It's not every day that you hit a half-century, but when you do, it's worth celebrating with the ones who matter the most. Recently celebrated a special 50 in a quiet serene village with my team - my family!"

Sachin Tendulkar

The dotting dad, however, mentioned that he missed his son Arjun Tendulkar, who is currently on duty with the Mumbai Indians.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Know About These Sachin Records?
Know About These Sachin Records?
PIX: Wankhede Celebrates Sachin@50
PIX: Wankhede Celebrates Sachin@50
'I've seen God and he bats at No 4 for India in Tests'
'I've seen God and he bats at No 4 for India in Tests'
Diamond League PIX: Richardson fastest woman in Doha
Diamond League PIX: Richardson fastest woman in Doha
Terrorist killed in op; Rajnath to visit Rajouri
Terrorist killed in op; Rajnath to visit Rajouri
Charles III to be crowned King today
Charles III to be crowned King today
Why 27,000 Litres Of Ganga Jal Was Carried to London
Why 27,000 Litres Of Ganga Jal Was Carried to London

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Where Does Sachin Stand Among The Great Batters?

Where Does Sachin Stand Among The Great Batters?

Sachin@50: 50 Interesting Facts

Sachin@50: 50 Interesting Facts

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances