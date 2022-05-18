Sara cheers MI; Fan Proposes To Umran

IMAGE: Sara Tendulkar, left, cheers for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Photographs: BCCI

Sara Tendulkar was spotted at Mumbai's Wankhede stadium on Tuesday evenIng cheering for the Mumbai Indians during their IPL 2022 game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Like many Mumbai fans, Sara would have been disappointed not to see her younger brother Arjun make his IPL debut despite the five-time champions being out of the play-offs.

The night ended in another disapponting outing for the Mumbai Indians as they went down to Sunrisers Hyderabad by three runs to suffer their 10th defeat in 13 games in IPL 2022.

Umran Malik's thunderbolt performances have made him a fan favourite in IPL 2022.

The Kashmiri lad once again made the difference with the ball for Sunrisers, taking 3/23, with the likes of Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma finding him too hot to handle.

Gobsmacked by his brilliant showing with the bat, one lady at the Wankhede confessed her love for the 22 year old.