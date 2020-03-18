Why India need to bring back Dhoni

Source:

'If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order.'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni behind the stumps would take the pressure off KL Rahul, says former India opener Wasim Jaffer. Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters

Former opener Wasim Jaffer believes India can't afford to look beyond the experienced Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Jaffer, who recently retired from all forms of cricket, said the two-time World Cup winning captain Dhoni is an 'asset' for the team.



The former Mumbai right-hander also said that Dhoni behind the stumps would take the pressure off KL Rahul, while allowing Rishabh Pant to play as a specialist batsman.



"If Dhoni is fit and in form I think we can't look beyond him as he'll be an asset behind the stumps and also lower down the order. It'll take the pressure of keeping off Rahul and India can play Pant as a batsman too if they want a lefty," Jaffer tweeted.



Dhoni, 38, has been currently enjoying some time away from the game. He last played competitive cricket during the ODI World Cup last year.



Earlier this year, Dhoni did not find a place for himself in the BCCI's centrally contracted players list.