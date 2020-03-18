News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Stop spreading rumours about coronavirus: Hafeez urges fans

Stop spreading rumours about coronavirus: Hafeez urges fans

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 18, 2020 08:24 IST

PCB

IMAGE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. Photograph: PSL/Twitter

Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, on Tuesday, made an appeal to the public to not spread rumours about coronavirus and urged everyone to follow the necessary precautions.

"Humble request to all, please stop spreading rumours about #Corona, stop blaming others and follow the precautions and stay safe," Hafeez tweeted.

 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the postponement of the PSL amid the coronavirus outbreak. It has said the tournament will be rescheduled. However, new dates are yet to be announced.

The decision came just hours before the commencement of the first semi-final between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultans.

Both the semi-finals of the tournament were slated to be played on March 17, while the final was to be played on March 18.

According to Express Tribune, provincial authorities on Tuesday confirmed 10 new cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh and Punjab, pushing Pakistan's tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 194. 

