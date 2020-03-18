News
Planet asking human race to be more responsible: Ashwin appeals for social distancing to tackle COVID-19

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
March 18, 2020 17:14 IST

R Ashwin

IMAGE: Times have changed so much that when you sneeze or cough, everyone inside the flight gives you a very antisocial sort of look, tweeted R Ashwin. Photograph: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter

India cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin, on Wednesday, appealed to his fellow citizens to practice social distancing and care for the society to contain the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The off-spinner has been among the more vocal cricketers in highlighting the existential threat posed by the deadly virus.

 

"The planet is challenging the human race, asking us if we can be responsible towards the society, it's asking us if we can be honest and confine ourselves for another persons sake. Thinking face some very difficult questions to answer. Stay safe and answer the questions Folded hands#coronavirusindia," Ashwin tweeted.

On Sunday, the Chennai-based cricketer had made a sarcastic observation about the fellow residents of the city.

"Let me rephrase it, social distancing doesn't seem to have caught the attention of the people in Chennai yet. The only reason could be their belief in the summer to curtail it or just faith that nothing will happen," he had posted.

COVID-19 has taken lives of more than 8000 people around the world. Sporting events have either been cancelled or postponed across the board.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
