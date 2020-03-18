Rare 'free' time for BCCI chief Ganguly due to virus scare

Source:

Edited By:

March 18, 2020 21:16 IST

'happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last.'

IMAGE: BCCI president Sourav Ganguly got a rare chance to cool his heels on Wednesday.. Photograph: Sourav Ganguly/Instagram

With the Indian Premier League postponed to April 15 and the BCCI office shut down in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly has got a welcome off day from his busy schedule.

With the sporting world going into a complete shutdown, the ever-busy former India captain got a chance to cool his heels on Wednesday.



"Corona virus scare .. happy to sit in the lounge at 5pm .. free... can't remember when I did last," Ganguly posted on Instagram.



The BCCI employees have been told to work from home while there has been no headway about the fate of IPL even though a curtailed one looks imminent if the situation comes under control.



Ganguly himself had indicated that a truncated IPL is a possibility if things improve after April 15.