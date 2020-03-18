When King Kohli ripped the Pakistan bowling apart

Source:

March 18, 2020

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates after completing his century against Pakistan during the Asia Cup ODI match in Dhaka. Photograph: Andrew Biraj/Reuters

It was exactly eight years ago when India's batting sensation Virat Kohli slammed his highest score 183 runs during the Asia Cup One-Day International against Pakistan in Dhaka.

The right-handed batsman smashed 22 fours and one six in his 148-ball knock, helping India register a stunning six-wicket victory as they chased down a huge target of 330, with 13 balls to spare, on March 18, 2012.



That was Kohli's 11th century in ODIs, and since then he has added 32 more to take his tally to 43 -- the second most behind Sachin Tendulkar (49).



Interestingly, former Indian captains Sourav Ganguly and Mahendra Singh Dhoni also have 183 as their highest score in ODIs.



Kohli, who is widely hailed as one of India's best batsmen, has many records under his belt.



In 86 Test matches, he has 7,240 runs studded with 27 centuries and 22 half-centuries at an average of 53, while in 248 ODIs, he scored 11,867 runs and counting with an average of 59.34.



In T20 Interntionals, he played 81 games in which he amassed 2,794 runs at an average of 50.80 with the help of 24 fifties.