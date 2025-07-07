Why Gill preferred Sundar over Kuldeep at Edgbaston

'I think the partnership between me and Washington was very important.'

IMAGE: India's Shubman Gill celebrates with Washington Sundar after reaching 200 runs on Day 2 of the 2nd Test against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Thursday. The duo stitched up a 144-run stand in the first innings to give India a massive lead. Photograph: Peter Cziborra/Action Images via Reuters

It is always tempting to have a wicket-taking spinner like Kuldeep Yadav in the playing eleven but Washington Sundar was preferred for the Edgbaston Test against England to add batting depth after two lower-order collapses at Leeds, India captain Shubman Gill has said.

The debatable decision to include Washington in the eleven paid off as the left-hander chipped in with both bat and ball in different stages of the game. India will go to the Lord's Test with the same approach.

"It's very tempting when you have a bowler like Kuldeep. One of the reasons why I wanted to play Washington was because he gives us the batting depth," said Gill after India levelled the series with an emphatic win.

"And the first thing is, I think the partnership between me and Washington is very important. If there was no partnership, then I think our lead would have been 70-80-90 runs, which is psychologically very different from a 180-run lead," he explained.

Gill feels the spinners give more control than pacers when the Dukes ball gets soft and unresponsive.

"As much as we expected, even on the fifth day, the ball was not moving that much from the middle, it was just moving from the rough.

"We thought that...maybe on our fifth day, a spinner will give us more control if the ball is moving from the wicket. And especially on such (flat) wickets, sometimes spin gives you more control than fast bowling. So that was our mindset," he said explaining the rationale behind Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja's inclusion.