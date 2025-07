SEE: Fans brave rains to celebrate Mahendra Singh Dhoni's birthday. VIDEO: ANI/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's fandom is unbeatable.

The former India captain turned 44 on Monday and his fans could not keep calm.

Even as the rains came pelting down, members of the Dhoni fan club Ranchi were seen gathered outside his home Simkiyao in the Jharkhand capital.

They sang the birthday song, cut a cake and chanted his name.