Why Did Smriti Delete Wedding Posts?

IMAGE: Smriti Mandhana celebrates with Palash Muchhal after winning the women's ODI World Cup. Photograph: Palash Muchhal/Instagram

India's star batter Smriti Mandhana left her fans stunned when she removed all her wedding related posts from her social media accounts on Monday, a day after her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal was postponed indefinitely.



Smriti's father Srinivas was hospitalised in Sangli on Sunday morning after which the wedding was put on hold.



Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's manager, said the World Cup-winning cricketer's father suffered a health issue early on Sunday morning, after which the wedding was deferred.



It turned out to be a tough Sunday for Smriti as her fiance Palash Muchhal also had to be taken to hospital after his health deteriorated.



Things took a drastic turn a day later after Smriti took down all photos and videos of the pre-wedding

functions including the haldi ceremony and engagement.Her team-mates Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh, who were part of the celebrations in Sangli, also removed their Instagram posts related to the wedding.Smriti is yet to comment on the developments.Palash's sister Palak, a playback singer, put out a statement on social media.'Due to Smriti's father's health, Smriti and Palash's wedding has been put on hold. We would request you all to respect the privacy of the families during this sensitive time,' Palak said on Instagram.

Palash's mother Amita said it was her son, who decided that the wedding be postponed till Smriti's father recovers.



'Palash is extremely attached to Smriti's father... The two of them are even closer than Smriti is with him. When he fell ill, it was Palash, before Smriti, who decided that they should not go ahead with the wedding rituals until he gets better,' Amita told was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.