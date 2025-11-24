Another Scare For Smriti Mandhana!

IMAGE: It turned out to be a tough Sunday for Smriti Mandhana as her fiance Palash Muchhal also had to be taken to a hospital after his health deteriorated. Photograph: Smriti Mandhana/Instagram

Cricket star Smriti Mandhana's wedding with Composer Palash Muchhal on Sunday was postponed indefinitely after her father was hospitalised in Sangli.



Smriti is emotionally attached to her father, who has been a constant source of support throughout her cricketing journey.



Tuhin Mishra, Smriti's manager, said the World Cup-winning cricketer's father suffered the health complication early on Sunday morning, after which the wedding was put off.



'Palash had to go to a private hospital for treatment due to a viral infection and increased acidity,' reported NDTV.



'However, the issue wasn't serious. In fact, after receiving treatment, Palash has already departed the hospital for the hotel.'



Smriti's family doctor Dr Naman Shah said a medical team is monitoring her father' health condition.



'At around 1.30 pm, Mr Srinivas Mandhana got left-sided chest pain, we call it 'angina' in medical term. As the symptoms surfaced, his son called me, we sent ambulance, he was shifted to hospital. We found out in ECG, other reports, that cardiac enzymes are elevated, hence we need to keep him in observation,' Dr Shah told PTI.

'Blood Pressure is also elevated, efforts are on to lower it. The whole team is monitoring. If situation exacerbates, we will have to do angiography. Smriti and her family is in contact with us, hopefully he will be stable by tomorrow.'