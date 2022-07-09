News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd T20I

PHOTOS: England vs India, 2nd T20I

Source: PTI
July 09, 2022 21:09 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the second T20 International between England and India at the Rose Bowl in Birmingham on Saturday

Ravindra Jadeja

IMAGE: Jadeja hits out during the 2nd T20 against England. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

India's new-look batting order showed much-required intent from the onset but was done by extra bounce as England restricted the visitors to a decent 170 for eight in the second T20I in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

Ravindra Jadeja (46 not out off 29 balls), who is all set to leave Chennai Super Kings, having gone through a horrible IPL and fractured relationships, found his lost batting touch in the shortest format with an innings that helped India touch the 170-run mark.

Jadeja's innings had five boundaries and was also his highest score in T20Is.

It looked distant at one stage when the Indian team was reduced to 89 for five, just after the halfway mark and the batting collapse certainly impeded the side's progress as it was at least 20 runs short of par-score.

Richard Gleeson

IMAGE: Richard Gleeson celebrates taking the wicket of Rishabh Pant. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Skipper Rohit Sharma (31 off 20 balls) had a new opening partner in Rishabh Pant (26 off 15 balls) and they struck the right chord with attractive shots in the powerplay overs which has been the T20 team's mantra.

However, debutant Richard Gleeson (3/15 in 4 overs) and seasoned Chris Jordan (4/27 in 4 overs) both bowled fast and straight while slipping in well disguised short balls that created trouble for the Indian batters.

Gleeson couldn't have had it better as he removed Rohit with a lethal bouncer where he followed the batter when he was charging out, while bowling a pacey fuller delivery to an out-of-form Virat Kohli (1) and the result was a brilliant catch by Dawid Malan, who ran a good 10-12 yards backwards.

It seemed Kohli felt pressure of scoring quickly and the shot selection was an indicator.

The very next delivery, he slightly shortened the length as he found Pant coming down the track and the inside edge was pouched by Jos Buttler behind the stumps.

The decision to send Pant as Rohit's partner was certainly an impressive move as both showed that they have bought in the new philosophy of attacking from the word go as Rohit hit a couple of sixes -- a 'pick-up' pull behind square and one over long-off.

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Chris Jordan celebrates taking the wicket of Hardik Pandya. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

He also pulled Moeen Ali while Pant at the other end lofted Sam Curran over his head and steered and flicked David Willey through third-man and deep fine-leg respectively.

Not to be left behind in hitting sixes, he got a six off Moeen but once both were dismissed, there was a collapse. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Fan arrested after racism claims at England-India Test
Fan arrested after racism claims at England-India Test
Why Bairstow is now scoring tons of runs...
Why Bairstow is now scoring tons of runs...
Team India to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series in August
Team India to tour Zimbabwe for ODI series in August
ED files money-laundering chargesheet against Amnesty
ED files money-laundering chargesheet against Amnesty
Rybakina wins Winbledon title
Rybakina wins Winbledon title
F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race
F1 leader Verstappen wins Austrian sprint race
Requested Uddhav 3-4 times to go with BJP: Shinde
Requested Uddhav 3-4 times to go with BJP: Shinde

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

'If Ashwin can be dropped, why not Kohli?': Kapil

'If Ashwin can be dropped, why not Kohli?': Kapil

All is well, says CSK amid rift rumours with Jadeja

All is well, says CSK amid rift rumours with Jadeja

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances